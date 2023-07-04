New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about the role of saints in making a unified and best India despite all barriers that came their way.

"Saints are often described as flowing water in our country because saints never stop with their thoughts, nor do they ever stop with their actions. Continuous flow and continuous effort is the life of saints, who have prime role to play to make a unified and best India," PM Modi said during the inauguration of the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, via video conferencing.

A spokesperson of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre said the new centre, which is inspired by the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and boasts of a world-class facility, stands as a testament to cultural exchanges and global harmony.

The inauguration ceremony has witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, built on donation by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, envisages spreading the vision of the saint and promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony.

“It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life," a note from PMO added. The sprawling state-of-the-art complex has state-meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation.