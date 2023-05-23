Amaravati Andhra Pradesh The Andhra Pradesh Police Department which once stood at the forefront of the country with a reputation for performance and efficiency has now received a serious setback A prestigious national investigative agency like CBI asked for cooperation in the arrest of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case but the AP state police have not given their supportIf leaders of opposition parties labour teachers and public unions call for any program the police impose restrictions in the name of Section 30 and Section 144 They even prevent the protesters from stepping out of their houses But no such action was taken with regard to the ruling party activists in Kurnool Even though Avinash Reddy s followers and YSRCP activists were attacking the media destroying cameras and resorting to riots and violence the local police stood by silently and took no actionThe police have enforced prohibitory orders not to hold any gatherings or programs on the road in the name of GO No 1 However hundreds of Avinash Reddy s followers and YSRCP activists protested at the Vishwa Bharati Hospital Hundreds of patients and their relatives coming to over ten hospitals and clinics in that lane are facing problems but police have not taken any actionAlso Read Followers foil CBI bid to arrest Avinash Reddy Kurnool Police uncooperative If the district SP arrives they can evacuate all of them within hours There are 5 police stations in Kurnool City and around 15 more police stations in other areas There are hundreds of AR armed reserve personnel under the command of the SP There is also an APSP Andhra Pradesh Special Police battalion in the heart of Kurnool Huge forces can be brought in from neighbouring districts within hoursIn at least two or three hours the SP can easily bring around a thousand policemen and evacuate those who are committing riots and atrocities at Vishwabharti Hospital This is Kurnool SP G Krishnakanth s first posting as SP This is a good chance to act but he said that he could not do anything in this matter Speculation is rife that the SP was not cooperating with the CBI just because there were influential persons behind thisWill the state police act like this when organizations like the CBI come to arrest the leaders of the opposition parties in any case They will help the CBI by providing all kinds of arrangements Isn t the AP government s pressure the reason for the state police s refusal to cooperate in the case of Avinash s arrest Jagan Reddy s government and the AP police will have the credit of bringing the conditions once prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Andhra Pradesh as far as the law and order situation is concerned