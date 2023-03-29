Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh) : In Pulivendu, AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's own constituency, there was a commotion of firing in broad daylight. Gorle Bharat Kumar Yadav, a close relative of Sunil Yadav, the second accused in the Viveka murder case, opened fire leaving one person leaving one dead and another seriously injured.

Bharat Kumar Yadav, who was questioned by the CBI in the Viveka murder case earlier, was accused of trying to influence Sheikh Dastgiri, who became an approver in this case. Sources said that Bharat Yadav was granted revolver permission after he wrote to the CBI fearing danger to his life.

In the latest firing by Bharat, Chintakunta Dilip (30) from Pulivendula was killed and his associate Mahbub Basha was seriously injured. There are allegations that the cause of this incident is the management of matka gambling. The police, however, say that the reason is due to disputes along personal lines and financial transactions.

On Tuesday a heated argument took place between Bharat and Dilip near Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Pulivendula. Bharat Yadav first fired indiscriminately at Dilip with his gun, police sources said. Mahbub, who was present, also started firing and tried to stop Bharat. The people there got scared and ran away after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Dilip, who was seriously injured, died while being rushed to the hospital. Mahbub Basha has been shifted to Kadapa Rims Hospital and is being treated. His condition is stable. Bharat Yadav is a YouTuber and works as a local newspaper reporter. Dilip allegedly took a loan of Rs. 50 thousand from Bharat Yadav. Interest is paid monthly. The payment transaction is believed to be one of the reasons for the dispute.

It is alleged that Bharat Yadav supplied liquor to Sunil Yadav a few hours before Viveka's murder. Erra Gangireddy, the accused in the Viveka murder case, was previously arrested by the police and kept in the Vemula police station. It is reported that Bharat Yadav, who went there at this time, openly mentioned many matters related to the murder.

District SP Anburajan said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Bharat Kumar Yadav had fired on Dileep and Mahbub Basha with his personal revolver. The dispute between Bharat Yadav and Dileep has been going on for a year due to financial transactions. When they went to ask for money, they clashed. Later Bharat went home and brought a revolver and shot three times at Dileep and Mahbub Basha.

The SP said that the accused Bharat Yadav has been detained and is being interrogated. He said that the revolver was granted to him only after he mentioned in front of the media that there was a threat to his life and wrote a letter to the CBI team investigating the Viveka murder case. The SP warned that strict action will be taken if the matter is spread on social media in any other way.