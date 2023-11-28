Anakapalli: Merugu Nukaiah, a low profile fisherman from Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh went to fishing in the sea as usual on Monday. But little did he know that the first day of the week will be such auspicious for him that it will change his life. Merugu Nukaiah, who hails from Achyuthapuram mandal in Anakapalli caught a rare fish which fetched him a whopping Rs 3.90 lakh given its vast medicinal value in the international market.

Sources said that Merugu Nukaiah caught rare 'goldfish' locally known as Kachidi in the sea. The fish named Kachidi has high demand in the market and gives an unexpected price to the lucky fishermen. Merugu Nukaiah was one of them. As soon as Nukaiah caught the rare fish, the news spread like a wildfire with fish traders flocking the fish market with attractive prices for the fish.

With multiple takers trying to lay their claim on the 'Gold' fish, an auction was held at the local market as people queued up to buy this rare fish. Finally, a businessman named Merugu Kondaiah, also a local from Pudimadaka bagged the fish for Rs 3.90 lakh. Locals said that the taste of golden fish is amazing and once you taste this fish you want to eat it again and again.

Fisherman Merugu Nukaiah said that this goldfish he caught weighed 27 kg and contains has nutritional values besides its vast medicinal values. The 'Gold Fish' also known as Blackspotted Croaker has the scientific name Protonibea diacanthus. The fish found in the Indo-Pacific, has high medicnal value and is believed to used in the preparation of medicines for treating ailments of gallbladder, lungs, liver and other internal organs.