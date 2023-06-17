Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): The Ramoji Foundation has provided Rs 10 lakhs for setting up a science and computer lab at Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School in Lakkavaram, Malikipuram Mandal, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh.

Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Organisations and Foundation, in his letter to the school management, welcomed the idea of setting up such facilities aimed at benefiting the poor students from the rural pockets. ''Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir's efforts for needy students in seven or eight villages in and around Lakkavaram for more than three and a half decades are commendable," Ramoji Rao said.

I was happy to know that 400 students are studying. Your services for the all-round development of the students should be expanded with time. I welcome your idea to set up a science and computer lab for rural poor students in Shishu Mandir. I am very happy to provide Rs. 10 lakhs required for the establishment of the lab as per your wish, the letter from Ramoji Rao read.

Mangena Venkata Narasimha Rao, president of the East Godavari district unit of Samiti, said he sought Ramoji Rao's help in this regard and the latter readily agreed. ''I wrote a letter to Ramoji Foundation Chairman Ramoji Rao saying that support is needed for setting up a science and computer lab at Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir, and Ramoji Rao responded by providing this hefty financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs. Ramoji Rao inspires us. He is an inspiration to all, the local Samiti chief said.

Eenadu unit in-charge T V Chandrasekhara Prasad handed over the cheque for the amount to the organisers of Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir at the daily's office in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.