RAMAKRISHNA REDDY RESIGNS FROM YSRC MLA POST

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader and MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday resigned from party and the Legislative Assembly citing 'personal reasons'.

Ramakrishna Reddy said he went to the assembly with his resignation letter but the Speaker was not available, prompting him to submit it to his officer on special duty.

"Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Legislative Assembly and YSRCP. I would like to thank (Chief minister) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me this opportunity all these days," the Mangalagiri MLA told reporters. Emphasising that he requested the authorities to approve his resignation, Ramakrishna Reddy said that he would 'reveal all the reasons soon'.

Ramakrishna Reddy said he has been 'aggressively' working in politics since 1995. He recalled his days with the Congress and his work under Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. However, he said that he had to face disappointment twice when he did not get a ticket to contest the 2004 elections from Sattenapalli constituency and the 2009 election from the Pedakurapadu constituency. Despite that, I did not leave the Congress party or Rajasekhar Reddy, but continued working which everybody knows, he said.