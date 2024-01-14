PUNTERS HAVE A FIELD DAY AS COCKFIGHTS BEGIN IN AP AMID STRICT POLICE VIGILANCE

Hyderabad: As part of Bhogi festival celebrations, various districts in Andhra Pradesh witnessed the commencement of large-scale cockfights attracting participants and enthusiasts from different regions. The festival, traditionally known for its cultural significance, has taken on an additional dimension with the spirited inclusion of cockfighting in districts such as Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari.

The events have drawn the attention of leaders from both local and neighbouring states, with leaders associated with YSRCP also actively participating in the festivities. Cockfighting events have been reported in various regions, including Gudivada, Penamaluru, Kaikaluru, Gannavaram and NTR district. Special arrangements, including the use of generators and floodlights for night events, have been made. The police are closely monitoring these arrangements to ensure compliance with regulations.

Law enforcement authorities are closely monitoring the cockfights, emphasising strict orders against conducting them without the requisite permissions. The High Court has issued directives and police are actively implementing measures to prevent any violations. The enthusiasm for cockfighting is particularly pronounced in West and East Godavari districts, with notable areas like Akiveedu, Nidamarru, Undi, Bhimavaram, Jangareddigudem and Mylevaru witnessing an upsurge in events.

Elaborate arrangements, akin to cricket galleries, have been established for enthusiasts to witness cockfights. This includes special provisions for lighting and viewing spaces. The integration of cockfighting into Bhogi festival celebrations has added a dynamic element to the cultural festivities, bringing together communities in a spirited display of tradition and enthusiasm. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure that these celebrations adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks.

Bidders came in hundreds of cars from Rayalaseema region, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha. Meanwhile, separate galleries have been arranged for women and VVIPs and ample parking space has been made available for thousands of punters, who had a field day as lakhs of rupees changed hands on the first day of the cockfights. Chennai-Kolkata highway and service roads were packed with motorists coming to watch the cockfights.