Prior to Aditya-L1 solar mission launch, ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple with miniature spacecraft model

Tirupati: Ahead of the launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission on September 2, a team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited Srikalahasteeshwara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district to seek blessings from the Almighty. The scientists carried a miniature model of the spacecraft of the country's first solar observatory mission with them and offered prayers for the success of the mission.

They were warmly welcomed by the staff and priests of the Tirumala Srivari Temple. They prayed before Swami for the success of the mission while placing the satellite's model at His feet. Special pujas were performed for the successful launching of the mission. After darshan, the priests offered 'prasad' to the scientists.

Meanwhile, ISRO chairman S Somanath visited the Sri Chengalamma Parameswari Temple in Tirupati district. He too offered prayers for the spacecraft's launch.

Aditya-L1 mission is scheduled to be launched at 11.50 a tomorrow from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

Aditya-L1 mission is India's first such endeavour to study the Sun. The satellite is to be placed at L1 point between the Sun and the Earth in a halo orbit. It will take 125 days to travel to the L1 point, which is around 1.5 million km from the Earth. The position of the satellite is such that it is expected to provide a clear view of the Sun and thereby help in studying the solar activities without disturbances.

The spacecraft will carry seven payloads of which, four would be in direct view of the Sun while the remaining will study the particles and fields during the mission.