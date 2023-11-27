Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the midst of a hectic election campaign in the neighbouring Telangana state, visited Tirumala to offer prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple atop the Seven Hills. The prime minister's convoy came to the Tirumala temple on Sunday night and today morning he had darshan at around 8 am.

During his visit, Prime Narendra Modi had darshan at the famous hill temple and offered prayers seeking the divine blessings for the health, well-being and prosperity of all countrymen. The prime minister was accorded a warm welcome. During his darshan, the temple priests had chanted Vedic mantras and showered the Lord's blessings on PM Modi.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians." Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received PM Modi at the Renigunta Airport.