PRESIDENT MURMU RELEASES NTR COMMEMORATIVE COIN SAYS LEGENDARY ACTOR VERY SPECIAL IN INDIAN CINEMA

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said that Nandamuri Tarakara Rama Rao (NTR) is very special in the history of Indian cinema. On the occasion of NTR's centenary celebrations, the President released the Rs 100 commemorative coin brought by the Central government. The event was held at the Cultural Centre of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, the President praised NTR's performance in roles like Lord Krishna and Lord Rama. She said that he worked for social justice. People will never forget NTR's distinctive personality.

Purandeshwari, NTR's daughter and BJP AP state president, reminded that it was NTR, who granted women the right to property. A Women's University has been established in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh. Purandeshwari praised that NTR is not only a hero of one generation, but also an ideal hero for all generations. She said that he has left his mark in the fields of cinema and politics.

BJP National President JP Nadda, Telugu Deams Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, NTR's sons Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohanakrishna, Ramakrishna, daughters Purandeshwari, Bhuvaneshwari and other family members attended the event. Along with them, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Galla Jayadev, Keshineni Nani, YSRCP MP Raghuramakrishna Raju, BJP MP CM Ramesh, former MPs Sujana Chaudhary, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and others participated. A few people, who are close to NTR in the fields of cinema and politics, attended the event.

NTR, who became a household name in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, by donning mythological roles, was treated by his fans as a demi-god. Later, he forayed into politics and floated TDP, and won the polls within nine months of forming the party. He became the Chief Minster and introduced many schemes for the welfare of the poor and needy