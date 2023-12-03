PM MODI SPEAKS TO ANDHRA CM TAKES STOCK OF PREPARATIONS TO HANDLE APPROACHING CYCLONE

New Delhi: As Cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to touch coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh in the coming two to three days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him of all help, officials said.

Modi has also directed top officials to ensure that all possible help is extended to the state. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

During the period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity.

The India Meteorological Department advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea during this period. The fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today.

The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.