Anantapuramu (Andhra Pradesh): Commemorating former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary as 'Rythu Dinothsavam' (farmer's day), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday disbursed Rs 1,117 crore to more than 10 lakh farmers in the state as crop insurance compensation for 2022 Kharif season.

The Chief Minister released the funds at a public meeting under the Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in Kalyandurgam town of Anantapuramu district. He also inaugurated multi-purpose facilitation centre (MPFC) godowns and 52 Dr YSR Agri Testing Labs at a cost of Rs 70 crore, taking the number of such labs to 127 across the state.

"Whenever I remember father (Rajasekhar Reddy), I look back at how he responded to farmers. I remember free power, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri schemes which benefit farmers and poor people, 104, 108 and the sound of the ambulance," said Reddy, in a video link shared by the government, about the pro-poor schemes introduced by his father when Rajasekhar Reddy governed united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

Rajasekhar Reddy died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009, just months after securing a successive term as CM in then combined AP. He was 60. The Chief Minister also recalled the fee reimbursement scheme, lakhs of houses built for the poor and several other programmes that remind everyone of the good name that Rajasekhar Reddy earned.

Though he may not be with us in person, the former CM's good deeds will always be remembered, said Reddy, observing that several schemes under agriculture, health and housing sectors have been named after his father (Dr YSR). Delving on the crop insurance provided to farmers, Reddy said this compensation is given to eligible farmers who suffered losses during last year's Kharif season around the time that sowing begins in the current year.

Unlike any other state, farmers in AP need not to pay even Re 1 as crop insurance as the state government is covering for them, he said. According to Reddy, more than 54 lakh farmers received Rs 7,802 crore under this scheme in the past four years. He claimed media houses that are friendly towards the principal opposition TDP kept silent when the party's previous regime failed to clear insurance claims but are now allegedly twisting facts to publish concocted reports against his government.

Meanwhile, Reddy announced some forthcoming agricultural programmes which the government would introduce, like soil testing, good agricultural practices, nanofertilisers, drones and others. Under a concept called 'plant doctor', the Chief Minister said a farmer can get his soil tested for potency and the amount of fertilisers to be used as part of incorporating precision agriculture, adding that all these activities will function from Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).

Likewise, aimed at completing irrigation projects in a planned and prioritised manner, Reddy said Rs 208 crore will be released by the government for acquiring 1,407 acres of land to complete Bhairavanithippa (BT) project, which will benefit the three constituencies of Kalyandurgam, Rayadurgam and Uravakonda. (PTI)