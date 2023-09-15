Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The NSG (National Security Guards) has submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry on the arrest of TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other developments. The NSG officials purportedly pointed out some security lapses in Chandrababu Naidu's security during the arrest and imprisonment process, sources said.

The arrest which took place from midnight on September 8 to 1 am on September 10, remand by ACB court, security in the jail etc. has been mentioned in the NSG report. It mentioned that on September 9 at 6 am, the AP CID arrested NSG protectee Chandrababu Naidu and transferred him by road to Vijayawada. Later, the CID shifted Naidu to the Vijayawada GGH (Government General Hospital) and ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court from 3.30 am on September 10, the report said. It further reported that Naidu was kept outside the ACB court hall where 'overall security was not that tight' on that day.

On the same day, at 9.29 pm, Naidu was taken to Rajamahendravavaram Central Jail in the rain, the NSG report said. NSG also mentioned about his current security in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. It said that some 'security lapses' were noticed while entering the prison premises. The entire report was submitted to the Central Home Ministry and the NSG headquarters by the NSC staff monitoring Chandrababu's security arrangements.

The NSG report comes days after Chandrababu Naidu's lawyer Siddarth Luthra, a Supreme Court advocate, raised apprehensions on threat to Naidu's life in Central Jail and pleaded for 'house arrest.' Meanwhile, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan expressed his solidarity with Naidu and remained hopeful that the BJP will also join the alliance between Jana Sena Party and Telugu Desam Party for the coming State assembly elections in AP and LS polls in the country.