NIRMALA SITHARAMAN PARTICIPATES IN VIKSIT BHARAT SANKALP YATRA IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Gorantla (Andhra Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took part in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Gorantla in Sri Sathyasai district and interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Centre.

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a nation-wide outreach programme to create awareness among people about central government schemes and ensure that the benefits reached them. After addressing the beneficiaries of the schemes, Sitharaman handed over a gas stove and an LPG cylinder to a beneficiary under PM Ujwala Yojana Scheme.