Narasaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh): A school in Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopeta is seeking to make a difference in the lives of the poor by providing free and quality education to children belonging to the underprivileged section of society.

The school called 'Needy Illiterate Children Education (NICE) situated in Mainampadu, Nadendla Mandal of Palnadu district has been educating students for two decades with the help of donors. Popuri Purnachandra Rao, who believed that education is the rudder of life, established the NICE Institute. The school was started on August 15, 2003, to make street children and orphans into pearls of wisdom with education.

The institute has educated hundreds of children in 21 years and currently, a total of 155 boys and 43 girls are getting CBSE syllabus education in the institute. The institution has been providing separate dormitories for boys and girls, computer, science, and mathematics labs and a library with 4000 books. It also provides uniforms, food, books, and accommodation to the students for free. Apart from studying, students are being trained in basketball, volleyball, tennis, and kabaddi. Children are being made to excel in indoor games as well.

However, the school admits 5 and 6-class students by conducting an entrance examination. For this, the school will conduct the entrance test on the third Sunday of May and the first Sunday of June. Students who are above 10 years of age should apply to the school from April 23 before the entrance exams are conducted. Students who have lost parents will be given first priority, followed by those who have lost one of their parents, the organizer of the institution said.

''We are running the school successfully with the help of donors. We set high goals and guide them in that direction. Here we are providing education standards 5-10. Orphans should contact our school office for enrollment," the founder of the institution, Popuri Purnachandra Rao said.

"I am from Thangedumalli in Santamagulur Mandal of Bapatla district. My mother died of a heart attack when she was young. My father Srinivasa Rao does agricultural work. I have been studying at 'NICE' since the age of six. Food and accommodation facilities are good here. Here we learn how to live with values in society," a class X student, M. Pawan Sai Manikantha said.

''I am from Amanigudipadu of Yarragondapalem Mandal of Madi Prakasam district. My father Venkatachalamiah died of a heart attack and my mother Radhika is a nurse in a private hospital in Narasaraopeta. My family faced many difficulties after the death of my father. My mother then admitted me to NICE. I have been studying here for six years. We love this school more than our own home." a class X student, Vadlamudi Arshita said.