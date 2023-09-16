Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): Brahmani, the daughter-in-law of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has criticized the "illegal arrest" of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, saying he has 42 years of experience in politics.

She explained that Chandrababu Naidu has developed the Telugu states a lot. A candlelight rally was held in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, to protest Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.

Chandrababu's wife Bhuvaneshwari and daughter-in-law Brahmani participated in the rally. 73-year-old Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Before the start of the rally, pujas were performed at the Saibaba Temple on Tilak Road in the city and after the rally, at the Rama Temple in Shyamalanagar.

Later, Brahmani while addressing reporters asked whether it was the crime of Chandrababu to develop the state. Earlier in the day, a car rally was held by Information Technology (IT) professionals in Hyderabad in Telangana against the arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu, who is a MLA.

Protests were also held in Bengaluru in Karnataka seeking immediate release of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao had also explained how the arrest of the TDP President was illegal.

The AP CID arrested NSG protectee Chandrababu Naidu and transferred him by road to Vijayawada. Later, the CID shifted Chandrababu Naidu to the Vijayawada GGH (Government General Hospital) and ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court on September 10. Naidu was kept outside the ACB court hall and later was taken to Rajamahendravavaram Central Jail in the rain.

