Pulivendula Andhra Pradesh YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy will appear before the CBI today in the murder case of former minister Vivekananda Reddy Avinash Reddy left for Hyderabad from Pulivendula after being given notices to appear for CBI questioning as a coaccused Along with Avinash scores of YSR Congress Party leaders including Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy left for HyderabadAvinash Reddy will appear for questioning at the CBI office in Hyderabad today at 3 pm So far in this case the CBI has recorded statements of Avinash Reddy as a witness He was also questioned four times in the Hyderabad CBI office only as a witness But for the first time yesterday the CBI mentioned Avinash Reddy as an accused in its petition filed for the custody of his father and main conspirator YS Bhaskara ReddyAlso Read Bhaskara Reddy main conspirator in Viveka murder case CBIBhaskara Reddy was arrested in Pulivendula on Sunday and brought to the CBI judge s residence in Hyderabad the same day After the murder Bhaskara Reddy along with coaccused D Shivashankar Reddy T Gangireddy Gajjala Udaykumar Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy was accused of playing a key role in erasing the evidence This is the first time that Avinash Reddy is on the list of accusedSince the beginning the CBI has considered Avinash Reddy as a suspect in the Viveka murder The sole basis for this was that YS Vivekananda Reddy had strongly opposed Avinash Reddy s candidature for the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and wanted the ticket for himself or for YS Sharmila or YS Vijayamma in the 2019 elections With that Avinash Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy who already had differences with Viveka had hatched plans to eliminate him the CBI concluded