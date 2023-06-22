MOTHER KILLS MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING SON IN ANDHRA PRADESH HELD

Narasaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh): To avenge her son's murder, a woman killed a man on June 20, over a year after murdering another man in Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. The deceased, identified as rowdy sheeter Sheikh Baji (36) was stabbed to death, police said.

According to the police, the two men allegedly killed by the woman, identified as Janbi, had murdered her son in August 2021. After her son was killed, she vowed to kill the duo and avenge her son's murder. She came up with a plan to eliminate the accused one after another. She killed the prime accused, Qasim four months after her son's death.

Janbi lived with her two sons alone as her husband, Shabbir committed suicide 15 years ago, police said. She worked as a labourer to run her family. During this period, she came close to a local resident Qasim and Baji. Janbi's elder son did not approve the manner in which the duo tried to get close to his mother. He warned them against visiting their house. Finding the boy creating trouble, Qasim and Baji along with the help of three associates strangled him to death in August 2021, police said.

Furious after her son's murder, she stood before his body and vowed to kill the accused in the most brutal manner. Police said Janbi killed the prime accused, Qasim, with the help of her brother, Hasan and her younger son in front of a cinema hall in Narasaraopet in August 2021. Qasim was in an inebriated condition when he was hacked to death by the woman and two others. After the murder, Janbi surrendered to police and got arrested. She was out on bail some months ago and started plotting the murder of Baji, the co-accused.

Janbi got Baji's number from his friends. She called him up repeatedly for four days asking him to forget their past quarrel and renew the friendship. On Tuesday, Janbi threw a birthday party for her younger brother, Hasan and invited Baji at it. Prior to this, she planned the murder with Hasan and his friends Gopikrishna and Harish.

Rowdy sheeter, Baji, who is accused in three murder cases believed Janbi and came to her house. Janbi served alcohol to Baji and when he was drunk, attacked him with a knife along with three others. After killing Baji, they attempted to burn his body by pouring petrol but failed. They then buried the partially burnt body.

On June 21, all four went to the police station and surrendered after confessing the crime. Police arrested them. Narasaraopet Rural CI Bhaktavatsalareddy and SI Balanagi Reddy went to the spot and recovered Baji's body. They then sent it for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by his wife Mobeena, a daughter and two sons, police said.