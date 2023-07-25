MISSING IIT HYDERABAD STUDENT FOUND DEAD IN VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad located at Kandi in Sangareddy district, who went missing last week, was found dead in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 25, police said. According to the police, Karthik (21 years) was from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district in Telangana. His body was found at a beach in Visakhapatnam. He was suspected to have died by suicide. Police have shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and have initiated the investigation.

Karthik was a student of B. Tech (Mechanical) second year at IIT Hyderabad. He had left the campus on July 17. His phone was also switched off.

On receipt of the information from the IIT authorities, his parents rushed to the institute on July 19. They lodged a complaint in the Sangareddy rural police station. Then the police and the student's family members searched him at various places.

During the investigation, police traced the mobile phone signal to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. A team of policemen along with Karthik's parents left for Visakhapatnam after getting the information.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm. (with Agency inputs)