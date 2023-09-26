Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): The partially decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her house at Venugopala Puram in Penumuru Mandal almost nine days ago. was found in a farm well three days later. According to police sources, the girl's family members have named three suspects in the police complaint.

Police officials said, "The girl, an intermediate first-year student was reported missing from her house on September 17. The family members along with neighbours and friends started searching for the girl at the houses of her friends and relatives. When the searches yielded no result, the family members approached the police on September 18. The Penumuru police registered a missing complaint. The police formed a team and began searching for the girl."

Meanwhile, on the night of September 20, when residents of the village were proceeding towards a water body, he found a partially decomposed body of a girl floating in a farm well. The villagers informed the police, who rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The girl's parents were called for identification. They identified the body on September 21. The incident soon went viral on social media.

The girl's parents named three youths as suspects in the police complaint alleging that the youths were known to their daughter. Villagers alleged that the body's head was found partially tonsured, adding that the culprits might have tonsured the girl's head before murdering her.