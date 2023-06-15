MISCREANTS KIDNAP YSRCP MPS WIFE SON BIZ PARTNER POLICE RESCUE THEM WITHIN HOURS

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MP from Vizag and a leading builder MVV Satyanarayana’s family members and his business partner Gannamani Venkateswara Rao alias GV were kidnapped on Wednesday. The MP's wife and son were kidnapped from their home in Vizag's MVP Colony.

Whereas GV was kidnapped when he went to meet the kidnappers. GV is the former chairman of Visakhapatnam Smart City Development Corporation. He is considered one of the key loyalists of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. On receiving the information, the city police formed 15 teams and arrested the kidnappers within hours. All the kidnappers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday.

Vishakapatnam MP's wife Jyothi and son Chandu were kidnapped from their house by the miscreants. GV, who is working as MP's auditor, was also abducted by the goons. There were suspicions that the kidnapping took place due to some real estate business transactions. Sources said that when the MP was not in the city, the kidnappers executed the plan. The kidnappers had held them hostage in a house.

The family members of the MP and the auditor were safe at present. Police will reveal the names of the kidnappers in the evening. The accused are currently in police custody, the source added. The motive behind the kidnapping was not clear. It might be related to real estate business dealings.

The Vizag, MP MVV, and his auditor friend GV were working on Rs 2,000 crore real estate project at Pedawaltair uplands. The project is close to the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commssioner’s house in the Siripuram area.