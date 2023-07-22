MINORITY AFFAIRS MINISTRY WRITES TO ANDHRA PRADESH WAQF BOARD AFTER LATTER CALLS AHMADDIYA MUSLIMS AS KAFIRS AND NON MUSLIMS

Amravati: The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Friday wrote a strong worded letter to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh after the state Waqf Board passed a resolution calling the Ahmaddiya Muslims ”kafirs” and “not a Muslim", sources said. An official from the Ministry talking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity said that "We've sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and have called the Waqf Board’s resolution a hate campaign which “could have ramifications across the country.”

Also read: COVID-19: 'Humanity First' campaign launched by Ahmadiyya community

"The Ministry via its letter to the Chief Secretary has presented it's strong objections to the latest move by the Andhra Pradesh Waqf board saying that it has no right to issue Fatwa against any community and oust it from Islam", the official said. The official further said that "the state waqf body can issue directions that are approved by the respective State government. So, have they taken the permission from the state government?”, he asked and added that " it does not have any right to take cognisance of fatwas issued by any non-state actors".

It is pertinent to note here that the Andhra Pradesh Waqf board a couple of months back declared the Ahmadiyya Muslim community as infidels, referring to the fatwa of Jamaitul Ulema. It also issued an order declaring them non-Muslims. Following the decree, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community registered its protest and later approached the Minority Affairs Ministry on July 20 and registered their complaint with the ministry.

Ahmadiyya Muslims, a minority section within the Islam has been facing boycott from the majority.