MINISTER PURI ALL PRAISE FOR MODI AFTER FIRST OIL PRODUCTION FROM KRISHNA GODAVARI BASIN

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after first oil production commenced from the complex and difficult deepwater Krishna Godavari Basin situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

Taking to X, Puri first congratulated India and wrote, "As India powers ahead as the fastest growing economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, our energy production is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of Krishna Godavari. “First Oil” production commences from the complex & difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of the Bay of Bengal."