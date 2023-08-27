MARRIED WOMAN FROM AP HOODWINKS TELANGANA YOUTH OF RS 4 LAKHS ON PRETEXT OF MARRIAGE

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh): A man was allegedly cheated of around Rs 4 lakhs by a married woman, who promised to marry him. The man from Bodhan mandal in Telangana, who works in a private company, said that he met the woman on a matrimonial site. The fraudster introduced herself to the victim in October 2022. After talking to each other, the woman greeted the man through video call and later they decided to get married.

The accused has been identified as Swati, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Vizag. According to sources, the victim received a phone from the accused woman and she asked him for money as she had met with a road accident and was admitted to a hospital. The victim then sent her money. After that, the woman asked him for money multiple times and cheated him of around Rs 4 lakhs in a year.

After a few days, when the man exerted pressure on Swati to get married, she blocked his number. After growing suspicious, he enquired about the woman and found that she was married and was living with her husband and two daughters. He then managed to talk to Swati and when he confronted her about her family, Swati counter-attacked him saying 'You have troubled us'.

The man on Saturday lodged a complaint at the Bodan Rural Police police station. Based on a complaint, the police launched an investigation into the case. Official sources said that in the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Swati, her husband, and her two daughters, were aware of the former speaking to the victim. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. However, the police have not given any official statement yet in that regard.