Bapatala (Andhra Pradesh): At least five people were killed and two others injured when a lorry collided with an auto near Santamagulur Government High School in the wee hours of Sunday in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The mishap occurred when a lorry going towards Vinukonda Road from Narasa Raopet collided with an auto coming from Markapuram, a senior police official said. He further said that two women and a man, who were travelling in the auto, died on the spot.

"Four others were seriously injured. Locals gave information to 108 ambulances. The medical staff, who reached the spot gave basic treatment. Later the injured was taken to the Narasa Raopet Government Hospital. However, two of the injured died while they were being treated at the hospital," the police said.

The deceased have been identified as - Belimella Kavitha, Alivelu Mangathayaru, Palthi Nari, Tammishetti Tulsi, and Burri Madhavi. Police added that three of the deceased worked with a caterer in Guntur. They also said that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their kin after completion of the post-mortem.

According to police, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act will be registered in this connection.

