Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Seven persons were injured after a blast occurred on Friday at the Sahiti Pharma company at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. They said that as per a preliminary report, the blast took place when solvents were being loaded into the solvent recovery plant in the company.

"Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents some reactions may have happened, this is the preliminary report," said Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna.

Police also said that the injured suffered chemical burns and the observation time will be longer while noting that the medical authorities are yet to confirm any deaths. According to police, the inspector of factories was conducting a detailed investigation into how the incident occurred.

A fire brigade officer said that eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and four others were being sent to the spot, where the blast occurred. "Efforts are on to douse the fire," he said. He also said that the injured were being shifted to the NTR hospital.

Earlier on June 16, a massive fire broke out at a photo-frame manufacturing unit in a multi-storied building near the Tirupati railway station. In visuals that emerged from the site, flames could be seen coming out of the building.

