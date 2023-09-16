Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged man brutally murdered a sleeping couple in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The accused was later stoned to death by the villagers. The incident took place in Nittoor village in Yadiki mandal of the district. A case has been registered and a probe has been launched into this incident.

According to official sources, Somakka and Balaraju were sleeping outside their house along with their daughter. A mentally challenged man identified as Prasad attacked the sleeping couple with a machete. The couple received grievous injuries in this attack and died on the spot. Seeing this, their daughter started screaming. As the man was about to attack the girl, she ran to her neighbour's house.

Hearing loud screams, the villagers gathered around the couple's house and saw Somakka and Balaraju lying dead in a pool of blood and Prasad standing next to the bodies with a machete in hand. The villagers started throwing stones at Prasad. Prasad received serious injuries during this and soon he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the police were informed about the incident. The police officials rushed to the spot and took cognizance of the incident.

According to Police sources, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation into this incident is underway.

Also read: Kerala: Nursing student stabbed to death for rejecting love proposal; accused also dead

Also read: BJP leader stabbed to death during morning walk, friend hospitalised; search on for miscreants