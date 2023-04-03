Chandragiri (Andhra Pradesh) : A married man working for a software company in Bengaluru was allegedly burnt alive in his car in the Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. The deceased person was identified as Nagaraju, whose wife blamed the family members of a woman with whom Nagaraju's brother Purushottam allegedly had an extramarital affair.

The accused targeted Nagaraju for sending away his younger brother from the village. Some people called Nagaraju for a compromise, poured petrol on his car and set it on fire in Gangudupalle on Saturday midnight. Locals informed the police that the car was on fire. The police investigated and found that the person had been burnt alive in the car.

On the basis of the car number and the gold chain around the neck of the body, the deceased was identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Brahmanapalli, Vedurukuppam Mandal. Nagaraju worked in a software company in Bengaluru and lived with his wife Sulochana and two children. Nagaraju's younger brother Purushottam had an extra-marital affair with a woman in his hometown. The woman's relatives were suspicious of this. Frightened, Nagaraj sent his younger brother Purushottam to Bengaluru.

Nagaraju is trying to reconcile with the woman's relatives. He often used to go to Brahmanapalli from Bengaluru. Nagaraju's wife said that it was during this process that a man named Gopi called her husband and said that he would speak to them on behalf of the woman. Nagaraju was also trying to reconcile with them.

After receiving the call from Gopi, Nagaraju went to the place to reach a compromise. "Shortly after that, we got a call that the car was on fire. They are the cause of Nagaraju's death and they should be punished severely. The police should severely punish those responsible for this incident," said Sulochana, wife of the deceased.