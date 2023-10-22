MAN DIES IN ACCIDENT WHILE TAKING PREGNANT WIFE TO HOSPITAL

Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man, who was following an ambulance in which his pregnant wife was being taken to a hospital, died after falling from his two-wheeler into a huge pothole, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Karampudi of Palnadu district. The deceased has been identified as Bathina Anand.

According to the police, the pregnant woman identified as Ramanjini was taken to Karampudi Primary Health Centre at around 9 am on Friday. However, there were no doctors and the authorities suggested Anand take his wife to the Gurajala Government Hospital. They rushed to the Gurajala Hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service. The doctors examined Ramanjini and suggested to go to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for better treatment.