Man dies in accident while taking pregnant wife to hospital
Published: 14 minutes ago
Man dies in accident while taking pregnant wife to hospital
Published: 14 minutes ago
Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man, who was following an ambulance in which his pregnant wife was being taken to a hospital, died after falling from his two-wheeler into a huge pothole, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Karampudi of Palnadu district. The deceased has been identified as Bathina Anand.
According to the police, the pregnant woman identified as Ramanjini was taken to Karampudi Primary Health Centre at around 9 am on Friday. However, there were no doctors and the authorities suggested Anand take his wife to the Gurajala Government Hospital. They rushed to the Gurajala Hospital with the help of 108 ambulance service. The doctors examined Ramanjini and suggested to go to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for better treatment.
Also read: Inspired by friend's fatal accident, disabled Telangana teacher develops life-saving helmet for hearing-impaired
On Saturday morning, while Ramanjini was being taken to the hospital, her husband followed her on his two-wheeler and fell into a huge pothole near Julakallu and suffered grievous injuries. He was rushed to the Narasaraopet Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. He had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 for his wife's treatment. At the same time, Ramanjini gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday at the hospital. The police registered a case.