Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) : The Eluru Police registered a case against a kidney racket after a woman complained that they had cheated her while taking her kidney by not making full payment as per their sale agreement. Also, the woman complained that the gang tampered with her data in her Aadhaar card and changed her husband's name in it.

The complainant named Boosi Anuradha, who eked out her livelihood by selling vegetables, told the police that the kidney transplant surgery was performed in a private corporate hospital in Vijayawada. She was given Rs 5 lakh as against the agreed amount of Rs 7 lakh and she had to spend about Rs 1 lakh towards her medical bills.

According to the police, poverty and debts drove Anuradha to sell her kidney even as the kidney racket took advantage of her financial distress. Anuradha lives in Eluru One Town's Benerjee peta area. She has two sons and separated from her husband due to personal reasons. She said that one person named Prasad befriended her and trapped her by offering the kidney sale.

On March 26 last year, she gave away her left kidney and she was given Rs 5 lakhs before the operation. She complained that the remaining Rs 2 lakhs has not been given so far. Prasad, who acted as an intermediary, did not answer the phone calls. The victim stated in the complaint that her kidney was transplanted to Erramshetty Udaykiran of Nidamanuru.

Both the broker and the kidney recipient's family members were careful beforehand that the family members were doing the organ transplant without any technical difficulties in the kidney transplant process, sources said. In Anuradha's Aadhaar card, her husband's name was originally Subbarao, but it was replaced with the recipient's name.

The victim complained to the police after she found that her Aadhaar card details were changed and all government welfare schemes were stopped. Moreover, the woman said that she was not able to work energetically like before and, after the surgery, she was feeling constant weakness, not being able to earn her livelihood. Even government loans for her vegetable business were stopped, she said. The police said that they would investigate whether the kidney transplant has taken place according to the guidelines or not.