KCR BEGINS THREE DAY YAGAM FOR OF TELANGANA AP

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday began a three-day 'Yagam' (a special form of worship) for the prosperity of the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The 'Yagam' began at the farmhouse of Rao at Erravelli near here under the guidance of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetadhipatis Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swatmanandendra. The 'Yagam', named 'Raja Syamala Sahita Subrahmanyeswara Yagam', is performed by priests from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and also Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, an official release said.

CM KCR and his wife entered the 'Yagashala' after a 'go pooja' (worship of cow), it said. They began the 'Yagam' after offering respects to Swami Swaroopanandendra. The Swamiji performed a special puja to Goddess Raja Syamala who is the presiding deity of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham. KCR and his wife handed over the special clothes for 'Yagam' to the priests who are participating in the special form of worship, the release said.

It quoted Swami Swaroopanandendra as having said that KCR initiated the 'Yagam' for the prosperity and happiness of the people of the two Telugu-speaking states of AP and Telangana. The 'Raja Syamala Yagam' is unique to the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, he said. Swami Swaroopanandendra also said Hyderabad is shining bright as a great city due to the 'Yagam' performed in the past by CM KCR.