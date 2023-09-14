Andhra Pradesh: In a surprise move, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday confirmed his party Jan Sena's alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after he met TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Kalyan has also expressed hope that the Bhartiya Janata Party will also join the alliance between the Jana Sena Party and the Telugu Desam Party. Kalyan said that the Jana Sena Party- TDM alliance is ready to face the upcoming polls together.

Also read: Pawan Kalyan taken into preventive custody, barred from visiting arrested TDP chief

Earlier on Saturday, TDP supremo and AP former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was taken into police custody at Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh in the skill development case. Since Chandrababu's arrest, Jana Sena Party has remained vocal about the issue and slammed the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief in a Rs 371 crore graft case.

Read more: TDP raises concern over Chandrababu Naidu's security inside jail

Incidentally, the chief of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit Daggubati Purandeshwari also echoed the same. She condemned the police action against the TDP chief. Purandeshwari took to X formerly Twitter to condemn the arrest and said it was not reasonable to arrest Naidu without giving proper notice and naming him in the FIR.

Kalyan, who was on his way to meet Naidu, was stopped and detained by the Andhra Pradesh police last Sunday, a day after the TDP chief was arrested. The CID said Chandrababu Naidu allegedly schemed a Rs 371 crore scam under the guise of the APSSDC to train unemployed youth in the state. He allegedly meticulously planned, directed and executed the scam. During Naidu’s tenure as the CM, the Andhra Pradesh government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German engineering giant Siemens.

Also read: Hearing on Chandrababu quash petition in AP High Court adjourned to September 19