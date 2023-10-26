Amaravati: The leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday alleged that the government is showing negligence towards the health of the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. They alleged that the ophthalmologists of the government hospital, who examined Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, have reported that he needs treatment for his eye problems. They further alleged that the prison authorities are exerting pressure on the government doctors to change the report as Chandrababu's eye does not need any treatment now.