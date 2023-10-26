Jail authorities exert pressure on govt doctors to change Chandrababu's eye report, alleges TDP
Jail authorities exert pressure on govt doctors to change Chandrababu's eye report, alleges TDP
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 7:40 PM
Amaravati: The leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday alleged that the government is showing negligence towards the health of the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. They alleged that the ophthalmologists of the government hospital, who examined Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, have reported that he needs treatment for his eye problems. They further alleged that the prison authorities are exerting pressure on the government doctors to change the report as Chandrababu's eye does not need any treatment now.
The leaders strongly objected to the party leader's health report released by the jail authorities on Wednesday which did not mention the eye problem. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajamahendravaram Jail Superintendent Rahul clarified the allegations levelled by TDP leaders saying, "Chandrababu underwent cataract operation in one eye four months ago and the doctors, who examined him on Wednesday, said that the second eye does not require immediate operation."