Jagan govt diverted Rs 274 crore public money to pay salaries of I-PAC staff: TDP
Published: 1 hours ago
Amaravati: Amid a war of words between the ruling YSRCP and opposition Telegu Desam Party over the arrest of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged Skill Development Corporation 'scam', the TDP on Wednesday accused the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy government of disbursing funds from the government treasury to district-wise appointed I-PAC staff “under the guise of supervising volunteers”.
“Jagan Reddy donated Rs.274 crores of public money to the IPAC organization working for his party. 3 shell companies have been appointed for that. Is it a scam,” a spokesman for the opposition TDP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. TDP's official spokesperson, Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar, criticized the Andhra Pradesh government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for disbursing funds from the government treasury to district-wise appointed I-PAC staff under the guise of supervising volunteers.
Kumar said that the Jagan government “used Rs 274 crore of public funds to pay the salaries of I-PAC staff, a political consulting organization appointed by the YSRCP”. “Over the past four years, the Jagan government has diverted Rs. 274 crore in public funds to cover the salaries of over 1,000 I-PAC staff members deployed across all districts of the state to monitor government-appointed volunteers.
To facilitate this process, the Jagan government established three shell companies as a consortium and allocated Rs 68 crore annually. This money was funneled to Ram Info, one of the three shell companies, through a government order (G.O.),” Kumar added. “It is evident that Jagan Mohan Reddy is misusing public funds for his personal gain by transferring money to the I-PAC organization, which is a clear misuse of his power. Such a person has no right to make accusations against N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is known for his righteousness,” said Kumar.