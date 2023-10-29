IT employees flock to musical concert in large numbers to express solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu
Published: 36 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Thousands of people flocked to the music concert organised by IT employees at Gachibowli ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. The concert was organised to mark the Silver Jubilee of Gachibowli Cyber Towers and to express their gratitude to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Music director Anup Rubens conducted the musical concert. On the occasion, a special video was released on the construction of Cyber Towers and IT development in Hyderabad. The IT employees, who participated in the programme, displayed placards in support of Chandrababu Naidu.
Nandamuri Ramakrishna, Balakrishna's wife Vasundhara, many family members of the Nandamuri family, film producer Bandla Ganesh, Serilingampally BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, AP Parirakshana Samithi president Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, AB Venkateswara Rao, Tollywood director Boyapati Srinu, MP Raghuramakrishna Raju and others attended the programme.