IT EMPLOYEES FLOCK TO MUSICAL CONCERT IN LARGE NUMBERS TO EXPRESS SOLIDARITY WITH CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Hyderabad: Thousands of people flocked to the music concert organised by IT employees at Gachibowli ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. The concert was organised to mark the Silver Jubilee of Gachibowli Cyber Towers and to express their gratitude to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Music director Anup Rubens conducted the musical concert. On the occasion, a special video was released on the construction of Cyber Towers and IT development in Hyderabad. The IT employees, who participated in the programme, displayed placards in support of Chandrababu Naidu.