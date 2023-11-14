Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : These days, starting from rural women selling vegetables from door to door, even the small shops at the end of the street are all accepting digital payments. Everybody is using either Phone Pay or Google Pay or Paytm. Cash exchange through UPI has spread to remote villages across the country.

Over 2,550 crore digital transactions in 2020 put India at the top position. And Andhra Pradesh, which introduced IT almost a year ago, says 'only cash'. In recent times, cash flow has risen to 90 percent.

People have a lot of convenience with digital payments. Even if the wallet is forgotten, even if it is empty, all the work is done with digital payments. Digital payments have become common in government services and websites. This is the situation everywhere except in one AP. The digital payments are not being accepted in liquor stores and RTC ticket counters in the state. Passengers are getting shocked as 'Cash Only' boards are seen at the reservation counters.

To board a bus, one has to go to the ATM and draw cash first. From Vijayawada Nehru Bus Station, thousands of inter-state bus services operate and millions of passengers travel. Conductors of interstate buses belonging to neighboring states are issuing tickets to passengers through digital payments. The Telangana government has provided 'iTIMS' machines in almost all the buses and given special training to the staff. This eliminated the need for cash. Issuing tickets became easier.

But, the situation in AP buses is different. Even at the reservation counters, digital payments have become scarce. Asia's largest bus stand, Vijayawada, online payment has become difficult. The management has stopped digital services since one and a half years. Only cash services are provided at the ticket booking counters. Travellers not having information about this are made to run to the nearest ATM center and get cash to buy tickets. Passengers are expressing their shock and impatience as digital payments often fail even on the RTC website.

RTC management is being accused of ignoring the concerns of staff and passengers. Although the passengers are demanding to increase the counters by providing digital payment facility, RTC officials are not paying any attention. As digital payments do not work, many passengers are preferring to travel in Telangana buses or opt for private travel. Due to this, the number of passengers decreased and the revenue of APSRTC decreased. The staff are also complaining that the occupancy ratio has decreased significantly and the company is suffering losses.

Cash kick in liquor shops- On the other hand, cash transactions are still going on in liquor shops across the state. BJP state president Purandeshwari went to a liquor shop in West Godavari district's Narasapuram a few days ago and inquired about the transactions. It was found that digital payments of only Rs 700 were made out of one lakh rupees worth transactions. It is clear that Rs. 99,300 (99.3%) worth cash transactions took place without any bills or evidence.