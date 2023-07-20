Anantapur: A daily wage labourer woman from Andhra Pradesh, who fought poverty to complete her PhD while juggling between studies and household chores, has become the toast of her locality and elsewhere in the state.

Sake Bharti, who hails from Nagulagudem of Singanamala Mandal has never been stranger to adversities, which only emboldened her spirt to overcome all odds. The 'dream big' woman now aspires to become a professor. Despite getting married and having a child, she never lost focus and continued to persevere to inch closer to her her most cherished academic dream.

"I am a housewife of a poor family at Nagulagudem village. I studied while working as a labourer. My desire is to complete my PhD and become a professor. With the support of my husband and family members, I completed my PhD at SKU. On Monday, I received the title of Doctor along with the PhD degree from the hands of the state governor. If the government or donors come forward and provide financial assistance, I can make my dream come true," Bharti said.

She studied hard day and night to make her dream come true despite adversities. Bharti received her doctorate in Chemistry with research on 'Binary Liquid Mixtures' from Sri Krishnadevaraya University at the 11th convocation of the institution. Bharti, who is the eldest among three siblings, used to go to work with her mother since she was a child. Bharti scored highest marks and passed in the first class in class 10.

After marriage, Bharti continued working as a daily labourer to help her husband run their family but she did not stop her studies. The husband Sivaprasad, who noticed his wife's interest, continued to encourage her.

The woman spoke about her struggle. "My parents are still poor. We are three sisters. My grandfather played an important role in my life. I stood first in my school in class 10 exams. After marriage, I had no option but to work as a labourer but I had resolved to not leave my studies," she continued.

Bharti completed her inter-education at Pamidi Government Junior College. She completed her B.Sc and M.Sc from SSBN College, Anantapur. For seven years, she went to work on one day and went to college the other day to complete her graduation and post-graduation. The faculties of SSBN spotted her talent, noticed her hard work and encouraged her to pursue the PhD. She informed her teachers about her financial struggle and inability to study further. Bharti was forced to put her dream of completing PhD in the backburner.

However, one day Bharti's husband Shivprasad found a piece of paper cutting in the cow dung heap with a PhD notification from the university. After reading it, Sivaprasad encouraged his wife to apply for the PhD course. When she applied, she got a PhD seat in the chemistry department of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) in Anantapur district. Thereafter, she joined Acharya Dr Shubha as a research student. She chose the subject of Binary Mixtures in chemistry and started research. Bharti completed her PhD and recently received her doctorate with the earnings of her husband and family cooperation.