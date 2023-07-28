HYDERABAD VIJAYAWADA HIGHWAY FLOODED TRAFFIC HALTED

Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh): Vehicular traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has been suspended since Thursday evening due to the ongoing flood-like situation in the area.

Initially, effort was on to regulate traffic on one side but later vehicles were suspended both sides of the four-way highway as all roads were inundated. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) suspended its services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada due to such a situation. Arrangements have been made to divert vehicles through alternate routes namely Miryalguda, Piduguralla and Guntur, officials said.

Incessant rainfall in the district, led to a rise in the water level in the Munneru river following which, areas around Aitavaram near Keesara Tollgate in Krishna district have been inundated. Vehicles have been stopped at around two km away from the Keesara toll gate and are being diverted. Passengers heading towards Vijayawada have been asked to divert their vehicles through Miryalguda and Huzurnagar, officials said.

Commuters complained of a massive traffic congestion on Kodad-Huzurnagar road due to the additional traffic. They said that they were stranded for several hours last evening as very few buses were plying. Moreover, buses and other vehicles that were parked at Aitavaram village since last evening caused inconvenience for the passengers.

Meanwhile, officials have been directed to take necessary measures as the existing flood-like situation is expected to continue. Compared to yesterday, the water level on the highway has risen by 10 metres. The last time when the district witnessed a similar situation was in 2008. People have been advised to contact the Vijayawada city police control room for all assistance.