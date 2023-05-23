Amaravati Do a parttime job near home during your free timethere is a chance to earn a lot Believing these advertisements to be true many private employees and unemployed people are falling into the trap of fraudsters Recently a software engineer from Vijayawada city lost a huge amount of money believing it to be true A young woman from Vijayawada city is working as a software engineer One day she received a short message on her mobile It has a phone number saying that you can earn a lot of money by doing a parttime job contact me for details When she called that number she was told that if she just liked the videos on YouTube the money would be calculated and deposited in the bank account She hoped to earn a lot of money by doing this along with her software job agreed to everything and gave her bank account details Also read Woman given Triple Talaq by husband after losing Rs 170 lakh in cyber fraud in KendraparaLater Rs 150 was credited to her account for liking three videos She liked six more videos Rs 300 was credited to the account Fraudsters make her believe that if she does prepaid tasks the job will be permanent They said that it is an investment and it will bring profit Immediately she paid Rs 1000 in return she got Rs 1600 Thus she transferred Rs 19 lakhs in installments to the bank accounts of the fraudsters The fraudsters reportedly exerted pressure on her to pay Rs 1295000 to get her amount back Otherwise the fraudsters said that the paid money will not be returned Having already paid Rs19 lakhs and being cheated she refused as she could not afford to pay Later she approached the police assuming that there was no chance of getting the money and that she had been taken for a ride