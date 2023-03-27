Cuddapah (Andhra Pradesh): The brutal murder of Dr. Chinna Achchenna, a Dalit employee and Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, has shaken the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's own district. The police investigation has revealed that Achchenna was kidnapped and killed, and the involvement of some colleagues as well as other people has come to light in this murder. The police will reveal the full details to the media on Monday.

Achchenna's family members had complained that he was missing, but the police did not take any initiative to find him. The suspects were not interrogated. The police did not move unless the body was found in a suspicious condition 12 days after the disappearance.

According to officials close to the development, Achchenna kidnapping and death might be a result of the controversy that stems out from his differences with three assistant directors of the same hospital including Sridhar Lingareddy, Surendranath Banerjee, and Subhash Chandra Bose for the last six months. The dispute when to such an extent that Achchenna had suspended the trio.

A three-member committee had taken up the inquiry into the matter and Achchenna to reinstate the three but Achchenna refused to comply with the order. A few days after this incident, i.e. on the 12th of this month, he disappeared.

Although a case was registered on the 14th of this month based on the complaint given by the victim's son, the police did not make any progress in the investigation until the body was found. The leaders of all parties demanded an inquiry into the death of DD Achchenna by the sitting judge. Leaders of all parties protested in front of VPC in Kadapa on Sunday.

Achchenna's son, Clinton Emperor, has alleged that his father was tortured and killed by the Assistant Directors working at the Kadapa Polytechnic Veterinary Hospital. “They used to insult him by his caste name and prevent him from performing his duties. Even when he complained to the higher authorities, there was no response. His father had complained to the Lokayukta about the performance of the Assistant Directors. The Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, JD of the YSR district also harassed his father,” Clinton said.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju has ordered a full investigation into the death of Achchenna by the Collector and SP. The leaders of all parties have demanded an inquiry into the death of DD Achchenna by the sitting judge.