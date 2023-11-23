Muppalla (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, three members of a family were murdered in their home at Konanki in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. The victims were identified as Sambasiva Rao (50), Adilakshmi (47) and their son Naresh (30). The police investigations revealed a harrowing truth that the assailants were relatives of Adilakshmi, who, in a shocking turn of events, committed brutal killings. The assailants reportedly surrendered before the police and confessed to the indiscriminate hacking of the trio with knives.

An internal family dispute is the root cause of this heinous act which led to a tragic loss of lives within the same household. The accused, accompanied by daughter-in-law Madhuri of deceased surrendered in the Muppala Police Station.

The motive behind this heinous act seemed to stem from an internal family dispute, leading to a tragic loss of lives. Investigating officers, amidst the terrible revelation, stated that the Superintendent of Police would disclose details about the incident later. Police sources hinted at the disclosure that would shed light on the entire chain of events leading to the horrible tragedy.