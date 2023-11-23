Muppalla (Andhra Pradesh): Owing to family dispute, three members of a family were brutally murdered in their own home at Konanki in Pituguralla Mandal, Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and the people responsible for the murder surrendered before the police confessing their crime. The victims, Sambasiva Rao (50), Adilakshmi (47), and their son Naresh (30), fell prey to a merciless attack that unfolded within the confines of their residence.

A startling revelation emerged as police investigations pointed to the assailants being relatives of Adilakshmi. In an unexpected turn of events, these family members confessed to the gruesome act of indiscriminate hacking with knives, leading to the tragic loss of lives. The assailants, gripped by the consequences of their actions, surrendered themselves to the authorities, showing a grim acceptance of the horrors they had unleashed.

The root cause of this heinous act lies in an internal family dispute that escalated to a point of no return, resulting in the untimely demise of three family members. The accused, accompanied by their daughter-in-law Madhuri, presented themselves at Muppala Police Station, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Amidst the grim atmosphere, authorities announced that the Superintendent of Police would reveal detailed information about the incident later in the day. Police sources hinted at an upcoming explanation that would illuminate the entire chain of events leading to this shocking tragedy.