GIRL MAULED TO DEATH BY STRAY DOGS IN APS SRIKAKULAM DISTRICT

Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh In a heartrending incident an 18monthold girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh The incident took place when her mother went outside for some work and the girl was playing at home When the mother returned home she could not find her daughter Hence she went out and enquired about her in the neighbourhood but in vain When she was searching for her she heard the cries of the baby and when she went to the backyard of her house she was shocked to see her daughter gasping for breath among the dogs Also read Watch Strays attack woman her pet in Noida residential apartment parkThe incident happened at Mettavalasa in G Sigadam mandal of the Srikakulam district Satwika is the second daughter of Rambabu and Ramalakshmi At around 6 pm on Friday her parents ventured out for some work leaving their daughter at home The girl went out to play when she was attacked by three stray dogs They dragged the baby into a nearby garden and attacked her The girl s mother immediately raised an alarm on seeing her daughter and on hearing her screams neighbours rushed to the spot and chased the dogs away Immediately the girl s father was informed Soon after the girl was shifted to the Rajam Government Hospital with the help of neighbours The doctors tried their best to save the baby but it was too late and they declared her brought dead On hearing the news the girl s parents were heartbroken and broke down On learning about the incident the kith and kin of the bereaved family were shocked