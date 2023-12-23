Anathapuram (AndhraPradesh): Four persons were killed as the private bus they were travelling in collided with a rice-laden truck in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, police said on Saturday. Two others, including the bus driver were injured and currently undergoing treatment.

The mishap occurred on National Highway 44 at Kallur in Garladinne Mandal in the early hours today. Four passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot, police said. The deceased have been identified as Chinnathippaiah (45), Sriramulu (45), Nagarjuna (30), and Srinivasulu (30) of Mamiduru in Gutti Mandal.

On information, a team from local police station reached the spot and the passengers were rescued. They were then rushed to the nearby hospital. While four were declared brought dead, two are undergoing treatment. The condition of one of the injured is critical.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the case. The CCTV footage of the accident spot is being examined to ascertain as to how the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased along with local people launched an agitation on the national highway protesting against the incident. They demanded compensation for next of the kin of the deceased. Also, the relatives prevented police from taking the bodies for post-mortem.