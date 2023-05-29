Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): Four daily wagers died after the car in which they were returning from work collided with an RTC bus in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. Two other passengers of the car were admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased, Pilli Srinu (35), Chandrasekhar (33), K. Srinu (22) and Sai (32), were all residents of Vambe Colony in Vijayawada city of NTR district. They were engaged as workers for undertaking the decoration work at an event in Anantapur. The accident occurred when they were returning to their hometown in Vijaywada after completing work.

Locals said that the car, carrying six people, was coming from the service road towards Vijaywada and failed to notice the RTC bus heading from the opposite direction towards Hindupuram in Sathyasai district. The car collided with the bus in front of the public goods warehouse in Tripurantakam mandal of Prakasam district. The impact of the collision was so hard that three persons, including Pilli Srinu, Sai and Chandrasekhar died on the spot. Three other passengers were seriously injured and taken to the government hospital in Vinukonda for treatment.

However, one of the injured, named K. Srinu succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Two other injured, Ashok and Raju, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police said the front portion of the car was completely damaged due to the accident and the three bodies were stuck inside. The bodies were taken out from the car with the help of the locals. Tripurantakam SSI Venkata Saidulu inspected the spot and details of the accident were recorded.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are on, said police. Efforts are on to determine whether the RTC driver was driving at a high speed or had dozed off. Usually RTC buses travel within Tripurantakam but at night, many drivers tend to take the bypass instead of entering the city.