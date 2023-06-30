FOUR ARRESTED FOR KIDNAPPING REALTOR COUPLE IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A realtor couple was allegedly kidnapped by a gang of five members from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, following which four persons were arrested, police said on Friday. The couple was identified as Patnala Srinivas and Lova Lakshmi. They had migrated from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Trivikram Varma told reporters that Patnala Srinivas, who used to reside in Vijayawada, recently along with his family members shifted to the city. He used to work as a mediator in the real estate business before Covid-19.

"Due to Covid, Srinivas incurred losses in the business and he could not repay the money to buyers. The realtor was arrested by the Vijayawada Police in 2021 for being accused in a cheating case of Rs 3.60 crore. The accused demanded a part of the amount Srinivas swindled in 2021. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," the IPS officer said.

According to Varma, the accused stopped the car at Yelamanchali, but Lova Lakshmi somehow managed to escape from the car. The kidnappers left her and took her husband away. Police said that Lakshmi immediately informed the police, upon which, they chased the car and rescued the husband. Both the husband and wife are safe.

The Commissioner said that while four accused were apprehended, one person Sunny was missing and efforts are on to nab him. Those who have been arrested are identified as Grandhi Brahmaiah (38), S. Pradeep Reddy (37), a resident of Vijayawada, K. Sai Nikhil (25), and Bandari Veera Manikantha (25) of Kothapet.

