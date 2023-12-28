FORMER INDIAN CRICKETER AMBATI RAYUDU JOINS RULING YSRCP IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Amaravati: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X. Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.