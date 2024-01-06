Hyderabad: Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday morning announced his exit from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) days after making a foray into politics.

The former swashbuckling batter known for calling a spade a spade has decided to take a sabbatical from politics for the time being. The reason behind his sudden move is not known yet.

In a social media post on X, Rayudu said, "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You."

Rayadu who represented India in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is, joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on December 28. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. State Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy were also present during the welcoming ceremony of the former cricketer.

Rayadu hasn't spelled out his next move but it will keep his fans on tenterhooks for sure. Rayadu has a history of ruffling feathers be it on the field or off it - remember his sarcastic post after being left out of the Indian side in the 2019 World Cup or his on-the field confrontation with Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh.