New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy who joined BJP on Friday at the national capital blamed the Congress high-command for its string of failures. He quit Congress earlier in January and was the last Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Reddy referred to a saying, 'My king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, doesn't listen to anyone's advice' in an apparent dig aimed at the Congress high-command.

Reddy alleged that Congress leadership do not interact with people and do not take their opinions and are disconnected from the ground realities. "They want the authority to control but they do not want to work hard and neither do they want responsibility, he said. "If you want to stitch a dress you have to go to a tailor, not a barber," he used another simile criticising Congress leadership for assigning responsibilities to the incapable.

"Due to lack of interaction, they do not know which leader they should assign the work to. They do not know the characteristics of a leader. A true leader should meet people, understand and assess their problems, and assigns problems to eminent leaders who can solve them and can do a course correction on the way," he said.

The former Congress veteran said that he had never imagined that he would leave the grand old party. He said that he has been associated with the party since 1952. His father has been an MLA in the Congress party four times in a row. Speaking about his loyalty to the party, he said that after bifurcation, the Opposition in the state asked him to change his party and was ready to give him a seat. However, he chose to stay on with Congress.

Congress party is in a state of 'decay' across all the states due to the wrong decisions taken by the 'high command', he said. Reddy compared the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984. He lauded the BJP's rise and the hard work of the leaders. The BJP has clarity of thought and consistency, he said adding that the saffron party never shies away from taking courageous decisions. On Thursday, former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the BJP.