FIBERNET SCAM SUPREME COURT EXTENDS PROTECTION FOR NAIDU TILL NOV 30 ORDERS ON QUASHING SKILL DEVELOPMENT CASE AFTER DIWALI

New Delhi: In a relief for the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, the Supreme Court Thursday extended protection from arrest for him till November 30 in the FiberNet scam case.

A bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi was hearing Naidu’s plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order declining to grant him anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam case.

The bench told senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Naidu, that the judgment on Naidu's plea to quash the FIR in the skill development scam case will be pronounced after Diwali break. The bench suggested that the petition regarding the FiberNet scam case would be heard after the judgment is delivered.

Andhra Pradesh government counsel informed the court that Naidu has secured interim bail for four weeks from the high court in the skill development case.

The bench, in its order, noted that there is another petition by the same petitioner, which has overlapping issues on which judgment has been reserved and scheduled the matter relating to the FiberNet scam hearing on November 30.

In the FiberNet scam case, the Andhra Pradesh government had earlier undertaken before the apex court that it will not arrest Naidu during the hearing on the matter.